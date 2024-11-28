Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at discount

Nifty November futures trade at discount

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX jumped 3.96% to 15.21.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,912.55, a discount of 1.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,914.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 360.75 points or 1.49% to 23,914.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 3.96% to 15.21.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Is the Indian cricket team a better team away from home? What the stats say

Air India sees growth from domestic, short int'l flights in 2025: CEO

LIVE: All Grap IV measures except relating to schools will continue to operate till Dec 2, says SC

Aishwarya drops 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event amid divorce rumours

RS proceedings washed out again amid uproar over Adani, Sambhal issues

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story