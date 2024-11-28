Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.39%, NIFTY Crashes 1.49%

Nifty IT index closed down 2.39% at 42968.75 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd dropped 3.53%, L&T Technology Services Ltd slipped 3.34% and HCL Technologies Ltd shed 2.65%. The Nifty IT index has soared 32.00% over last one year compared to the 19.00% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 1.63% and Nifty Services Sector index is down 1.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.49% to close at 23914.15 while the SENSEX has slid 1.48% to close at 79043.74 today.

