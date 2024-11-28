Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.39%, NIFTY Crashes 1.49%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.39%, NIFTY Crashes 1.49%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty IT index closed down 2.39% at 42968.75 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd dropped 3.53%, L&T Technology Services Ltd slipped 3.34% and HCL Technologies Ltd shed 2.65%. The Nifty IT index has soared 32.00% over last one year compared to the 19.00% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 1.63% and Nifty Services Sector index is down 1.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.49% to close at 23914.15 while the SENSEX has slid 1.48% to close at 79043.74 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt says no plans for law requiring SC, HC judges to disclose assets

ONGC awaits mining lease for new oil field discoveries in WB's Ashokenagar

Fall in steel prices may impact profitability of domestic producers: CRISIL

Madhya Pradesh receives investment proposals worth Rs 60,000 crore in UK

Kerala, Adani Ports sign agreement for development of Vizhinjam Seaport

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story