Oriental Trimex standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Oriental Trimex rose 25.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 214.81% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.700.54-42.35-1938.891.02-10.470.81-10.610.600.48

