Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.29% to Rs 6.21 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads rose 12.96% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.217.0814.818.051.160.980.800.720.610.54

