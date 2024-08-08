Oriental Trimex standalone net profit rises 585.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.75% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Oriental Trimex rose 585.71% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 68.75% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.540.32 69 OPM %-1938.89-296.88 -PBDT-10.470.44 PL PBT-10.610.07 PL NP0.480.07 586
