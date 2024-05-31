Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orissa Bengal Carrier reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orissa Bengal Carrier reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.51% to Rs 71.68 crore

Net Loss of Orissa Bengal Carrier reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.51% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.54% to Rs 3.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 332.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 367.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales71.6881.00 -12 332.80367.09 -9 OPM %-3.07-7.53 -2.082.05 - PBDT-1.29-5.99 78 8.007.58 6 PBT-2.07-6.74 69 5.465.01 9 NP-1.92-5.09 62 3.693.67 1

