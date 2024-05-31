Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sophia Exports standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sophia Exports standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Sophia Exports rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.54% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.41 -100 0.650.41 59 OPM %0-19.51 --29.23-60.98 - PBDT0.120.07 71 0.440.37 19 PBT0.120.07 71 0.440.37 19 NP0.090.03 200 0.330.25 32

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

