Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit declines 43.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab declined 43.48% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

