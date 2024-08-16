Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit declines 43.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab declined 43.48% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.420.52 -19 OPM %30.9530.77 -PBDT0.130.23 -43 PBT0.130.23 -43 NP0.130.23 -43

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

