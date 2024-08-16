Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 194.14 crore

Net Loss of Bilcare reported to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 194.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 182.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales194.14182.25 7 OPM %9.767.39 -PBDT1.83-1.95 LP PBT-9.69-12.45 22 NP-6.39-7.91 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier League 2024-25 full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may see higher opening; GIFT Nifty rises 190 points

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

ANC pays tribute to PVC awardees with 78-swimmers 'Independence Day Swim'

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story