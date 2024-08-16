Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 47.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.09% to Rs 382.78 croreNet profit of Pitti Engineering rose 47.10% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.09% to Rs 382.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 289.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales382.78289.79 32 OPM %14.7214.64 -PBDT43.2031.74 36 PBT27.7918.59 49 NP20.5513.97 47
