PTC Industries receives prestigious order from ISRO

PTC Industries has received a prestigious order from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a key centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The order involves the conversion of 40 tonnes of Grade 1 Titanium sponge into Ti-6Al-4V Titanium alloy ingots, produced using a Double Vacuum Arc Remelting (Double VAR) process, meeting the stringent quality and purity requirements of space and aerospace applications.

