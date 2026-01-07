Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries receives prestigious order from ISRO

PTC Industries receives prestigious order from ISRO

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

PTC Industries has received a prestigious order from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a key centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The order involves the conversion of 40 tonnes of Grade 1 Titanium sponge into Ti-6Al-4V Titanium alloy ingots, produced using a Double Vacuum Arc Remelting (Double VAR) process, meeting the stringent quality and purity requirements of space and aerospace applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 307 pts; realty shares decline

L&T incorporates wholly owned subsidiary SuFin

India Ratings and Research revises ratings outlook of Jindal Stainless to 'positive'

PTC Inds bags Titanium Ingots supply order from VSSC

D B Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story