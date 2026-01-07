L&T incorporates wholly owned subsidiary SuFin

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, SuFin, on 2 January 2026.

The company said the intimation follows the receipt of the certificate of incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 7 January 2026.

SuFin has been incorporated to engage in wholesale trade through e-commerce and will primarily continue the existing SuFin business currently operated by L&T, subject to terms to be agreed in the future.

Larsen & Toubro, along with its nominee shareholders, has subscribed to 100% of the equity share capital of SuFin Limited, amounting to Rs 5 lakh. Consequently, the entire shareholding of the new entity is held by L&T.

SuFin has an authorised share capital of Rs 5 lakh, comprising 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. The subscribed and paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh has been fully subscribed by Larsen & Toubro along with its nominee shareholders. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on a 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 4,143 on the BSE.