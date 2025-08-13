Nifty settles above 24,600 level; pharma shares jump

The key equity indices ended with moderate gains today, supported by positive global cues. Upbeat domestic CPI data further boosted market sentiment. Investors will keep an eye on the ongoing earnings season, FII activity and key macroeconomic releases due later this week. The Nifty closed above 24,600 level.

Pharma, metal and auto shares advanced while PSU Bank and FMCG shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 304.32 points or 0.38% to 80,539.91. The Nifty 50 index jumped 131.95 points or 0.54% to 24,619.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.58%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,228 stocks rose and 1,866 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, down 0.75% to 12.14. Economy: Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 1.55% in July, down 55 basis points from 2.10% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. This marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since June 2017. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle received bids for 4,42,56,349 shares as against 1,65,14,421 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (13 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.68 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Regaal Resources received bids for 48,28,12,128 shares as against 2,09,99,664 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (13 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 22.99 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index jumped 1.76% to 22,136.80. The index rallied 3.43% for the three trading session. Alkem Laboratories (up 4.67%), Laurus Labs (up 3.75%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 3.26%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.84%), Cipla (up 2.64%), Lupin (up 2.39%), Divis Laboratories (up 2.38%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.87%), Biocon (up 1.61%) and Natco Pharma (up 1.59%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 8.19% after the company reported 41.80% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 432.80 crore on 14.87% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,842.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Hindalco Industries rallied 5.08% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 4,004 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,074 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 13% to Rs 64,232 crore from Rs 57,013 crore a year earlier. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) advanced 1.32% after the company reported a 24.44% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 8,024.23 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6,448.28 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

National Securities Depository (NSDL) declined 6.02%. The company reported a 24% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 82.6 crore on a 19.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 161 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. NIBE slipped 5.62% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 75.97% to Rs 1.90 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 7.91 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 25.04% to Rs 82.50 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 110.06 crore in the same quarter last year. NMDC Steel hit an upper circuit of 20% after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 25.56 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 547.25 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 66.36% YoY to Rs 3,365.22 crore in Q1 June 2025.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures jumped 4.95% after the company reported 79% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 24 crore on a 23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,155 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. Landmark Cars soared 11.15% after the company reported a 117.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.91 crore on a 27.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,061.72 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Honasa Consumer spurted 6.15% after the company's consolidated net profit rose 2.6% year-on-year to Rs 41 crore in Q1 FY26, supported by steady margins and higher sales. Sequentially, net profit jumped 65.4% from Rs 25 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 7.4% year-on-year to Rs 595 crore from Rs 554 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 11.7% from Rs 534 crore in Q4 FY25.

Global Markets: European markets advanced while Asian stocks ended higher on Wednesday as the latest U.S. inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next month. In Japan, a report showed manufacturers grew more confident about business conditions after a trade agreement with the United States. The monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan business survey, reportedly showed the manufacturers' sentiment index rising to plus 9 in August from plus 7 in July, marking a second straight month of improvement. Further, Japan's annual wholesale inflation slowed for the fourth straight month in July, data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the central bank's view that upward price pressure from raw material costs will dissipate. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, data showed, slowing from the previous month's 2.9% increase. It compared with the widely reported median market forecast for a 2.5% rise.

On Wall Street, stocks ended higher on Tuesday as inflation data was tamer than expected, soothing investor fears that tariffs are not spiking prices. The trading session saw the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite close at fresh record highs. The S&P 500 added 1.1% to settle at 6,445.76, while the Nasdaq ended 1.4% higher at 21,681.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 483 points, or 1.1%, to close at 44,458.61. A widely followed measure of inflation accelerated slightly less than expected in July on an annual basis. The consumer price index increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2% for the month and 2.7% on a 12-month basis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.