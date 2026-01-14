Oswal Pumps rises after securing Rs 120-cr solar pump order

Oswal Pumps rose 1.71% to Rs 464.60 after the company received an LoA worth Rs 119.92 crore from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development for the supply and installation of 3,263 off-grid DC solar pumping systems across Karnataka.

The project involves the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of surface and submersible solar agriculture pump sets with capacities ranging from 3 HP to 10 HP at identified farmers sites under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme. The scope also includes a complete system warranty, repair and maintenance, and a remote monitoring system (RMS) for five years.

Installation, commissioning, RMS integration, and submission of invoices and related documents are scheduled to be completed in line with MNRE timelines, on or before 31 March 2026. The contract period extends up to five years from the installation and commissioning of the last pump under the agreement.