Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Solar Energy receives order worth Rs 39.40 cr
Oswal Solar Energy (formerly known as Oswal Solar Structure), wholly owned subsidiary of Oswal Pumps has received an order of 7.46 MWps Grid Connected RTS Plants for 3,729 SC & ST Consumers through Utility Led Aggregation (CAPEX) Mode in APDISCOMs under PM - Surya Ghar: Mufi Bijli Yojana from M/s Swashakthi Energy, successful bidder. The total value of the order is Rs. 39.40 crore approx. (including GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aviation stocks slump as Middle East crisis disrupts global flight operations

Kridhan Infra Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Ventive Hospitality Ltd counter

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Spurs $200B+ Investments

SPML Infra allots 3.25 lakh equity shares to promoter group entity

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story