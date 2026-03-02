Ventive Hospitality Ltd saw volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61205 shares

Chalet Hotels Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 March 2026.

Ventive Hospitality Ltd saw volume of 3.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61205 shares. The stock increased 1.49% to Rs.705.05. Volumes stood at 39349 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 5.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97235 shares. The stock slipped 3.29% to Rs.781.55. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd clocked volume of 1121.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 229.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.49% to Rs.481.55. Volumes stood at 1265.13 lakh shares in the last session. Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 27.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.73 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.52% to Rs.4,560.90. Volumes stood at 11.99 lakh shares in the last session. KEI Industries Ltd registered volume of 12.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.39% to Rs.5,151.00. Volumes stood at 3.94 lakh shares in the last session.