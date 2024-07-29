ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 5.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.79% to Rs 143.36 crore

Net profit of ECL Finance declined 5.10% to Rs 26.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.79% to Rs 143.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 339.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.143.36339.64151.5083.4736.5941.0734.3938.5826.4527.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp