Oval Projects Engineering JV wins order worth Rs 58.25 cr

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Oval Projects Engineering announced that its joint venture, Oval Projects Engineering (a joint venture between Oval Projects Engineering (51%) and Raviraj Bokadia Creative (49%)) has received a letter of award from Tripura Urban Planning and Development Authority for improvement of roads and storm water drainage system in Khowai, Ranirbazar and Mohanpur (cluster IA towns) having order value of Rs 58.25 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

