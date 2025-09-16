Oval Projects Engineering JV wins order worth Rs 58.25 cr

Oval Projects Engineering announced that its joint venture, Oval Projects Engineering (a joint venture between Oval Projects Engineering (51%) and Raviraj Bokadia Creative (49%)) has received a letter of award from Tripura Urban Planning and Development Authority for improvement of roads and storm water drainage system in Khowai, Ranirbazar and Mohanpur (cluster IA towns) having order value of Rs 58.25 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News