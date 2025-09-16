Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC gains on bagging Rs 2,090-cr order from Bihar Water Resources Dept

NCC gains on bagging Rs 2,090-cr order from Bihar Water Resources Dept

Sep 16 2025
NCC advanced 2.19% to Rs 216.75 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2,090.5 crore from the Bihar Water Resources Department for the construction of the Barnar reservoir scheme in Jamui district.

The scope of work includes construction of the Barnar reservoir, dam structures, irrigation channels, and other associated works.

The total value of the contract is 2,090.5 crore and it will be executed by Construction 30 months Defect Liability Period (DLP) 60 months.

The project will be executed over 30 months, followed by a defect liability period of 60 months. The company clarified that neither the promoters nor related group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The company reported an 8.46% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.14 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 209.92 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations also declined 6.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,178.99 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Sep 16 2025

