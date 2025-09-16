NCC gains on bagging Rs 2,090-cr order from Bihar Water Resources Dept

NCC advanced 2.19% to Rs 216.75 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2,090.5 crore from the Bihar Water Resources Department for the construction of the Barnar reservoir scheme in Jamui district.

The scope of work includes construction of the Barnar reservoir, dam structures, irrigation channels, and other associated works.

The total value of the contract is 2,090.5 crore and it will be executed by Construction 30 months Defect Liability Period (DLP) 60 months.

The project will be executed over 30 months, followed by a defect liability period of 60 months. The company clarified that neither the promoters nor related group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.