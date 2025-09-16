Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR marginally higher in opening trades; rising oil prices could limit upside

INR marginally higher in opening trades; rising oil prices could limit upside

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee edged higher in opening trades on Tuesday, tracking weakness in greenback overseas with all anticipation glued to Federal Reserves decision on interest rates this week. Meanwhile positive opening in local equities is also likely to keep the currency supported although rising crude oil prices could limit upside. Yesterday, rupee witnessed range-bound trading and settled higher by 6 paise at 88.20 against the US dollar. The domestic unit was caught between worries over US trade tariffs and hopes of a FED rate cut. The major Indian stock indices Sensex and the Nifty ended on a weak note on Monday as investors chose to take some profits ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later this week. The BSE benchmark Sensex snapped a 5-day winning streak, settling at 81.785.74 with a loss of 118.96 points or 0.15%, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 closed with a loss of 44.80 points or 0.18% at 25,069.20, snapping an eight-session winning streak.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

IZMO launches in-house innovation in high-performance motor control technology

Suzlon Group secures 838 MW FDRE project

Wall Street Rises on Trade Optimism and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Insolation Energy receives order for 34 MW solar power projects

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story