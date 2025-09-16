Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The domestic equity indices trade with minor gains in early trade, buoyed by investor optimism following signs of progress in U.S. trade negotiations with China and India.

The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Media, auto and metal shares advanced while PSU Bank and FMCG shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 152.77 points or 0.19% to 81,938.51. The Nifty 50 index rose 34 points or 0.14% to 25,103.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.60%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,298 shares rose and 785 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,268.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,933.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 September 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Adani Enterprises rose 0.43%. The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from National Highways Logistics Management for building the prestigious ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath. The company will invest Rs 4,081 crore in its first ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath. Tega Industries shed 0.35%. The company announced that its board will meet on 18 September 2025 to consider a proposal to raise funds through equity.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.03% to 6.490 from the previous close of 6.492. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.0825 compared with its close of 88.1600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.05% to Rs 110,126. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.17% to 97.19. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.07% to 4.038. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement rose 12 cents or 0.18% to $67.56 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian market delivered a mixed performance on Tuesday, with Japans Nikkei 225 setting the pace for gains. Sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled encouraging progress in trade negotiations with China during talks held in Spain. The discussions, however, were overshadowed by news of a framework agreement on the divestment of Chinese-owned TikTok. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reportedly speaking in Madrid on Monday, said the commercial terms of the deal had already been finalized. Both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to discuss the terms. Oil prices were in focus today as market participants contemplated potential supply disruption from Russia after Ukrainian drone attacks on its refineries.