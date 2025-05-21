Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Over 26 naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Over 26 naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Over 26 Naxalites, including top cadres, were killed in a major encounter with security forces in the forests along the Narayanpur-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. The operation, led by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), also resulted in the death of a police supporter and injuries to a jawan. This follows the recently concluded Operation Black Forest, a 21-day joint offensive by the CRPF and state police that neutralised 31 Naxals, dismantled 214 hideouts, and seized large quantities of explosives and supplies. Authorities say the twin operations have dealt a severe blow to Naxal infrastructure in the region.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

