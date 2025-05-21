Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 12.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 28988.16 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 12.31% to Rs 6316.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5624.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 28988.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24064.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.34% to Rs 22990.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19761.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 105717.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90495.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

28988.1624064.14105717.4890495.2893.60102.7797.68101.1410570.099611.8538687.8433641.5210554.339597.0038632.1633588.126316.455624.3622990.8119761.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News