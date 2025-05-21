Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 34.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 34.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales decline 19.04% to Rs 567.15 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 34.01% to Rs 47.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.04% to Rs 567.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 700.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.23% to Rs 378.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 2564.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2780.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales567.15700.56 -19 2564.572780.17 -8 OPM %12.4414.96 -20.6921.11 - PBDT77.54110.55 -30 568.71594.15 -4 PBT63.6797.94 -35 514.11516.12 0 NP47.3235.31 34 378.72343.57 10

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

