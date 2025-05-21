Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 34.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.04% to Rs 567.15 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 34.01% to Rs 47.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.04% to Rs 567.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 700.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.23% to Rs 378.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 2564.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2780.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

