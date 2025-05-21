Music Broadcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd, Themis Medicare Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd and Gulshan Polyols Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2025.

Music Broadcast Ltd lost 13.57% to Rs 9.36 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21297 shares in the past one month.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd tumbled 10.26% to Rs 653.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7726 shares in the past one month.

Themis Medicare Ltd crashed 10.10% to Rs 144.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16251 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd corrected 8.64% to Rs 40.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 477 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1219 shares in the past one month.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd pared 7.82% to Rs 194.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15707 shares in the past one month.

