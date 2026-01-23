Overall tally of Dmat accounts in India stands at 21.6 crore

Securities and Exchange Board of India has stated in its latest monthly update that in December 2025, 4.4 lakh net demat accounts were added with NSDL, registering M-o-M growth of 1% in total demat accounts. A total of 27.3 lakh net accounts were added with CDSL during the month,registering an increase of 1.6% in total demat accounts over November 2025. At the end of December 2025, overall tally of demat accounts stood at 21.6 crore with 4.3 crore demat accounts at NSDL and 17.3 crore accounts at CDSL.

