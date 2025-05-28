Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ovobel Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ovobel Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales rise 65.75% to Rs 47.87 crore

Net profit of Ovobel Foods reported to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.75% to Rs 47.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.36% to Rs 9.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 188.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales47.8728.88 66 188.59174.63 8 OPM %15.19-10.98 -4.5112.07 - PBDT8.57-2.08 LP 14.4024.86 -42 PBT8.03-2.38 LP 12.3923.88 -48 NP5.85-1.79 LP 9.0617.89 -49

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

