Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 7.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 18.45 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro rose 7.76% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.52% to Rs 18.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 63.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.4516.24 14 63.0356.43 12 OPM %35.4536.95 -35.0335.18 - PBDT7.626.84 11 26.1522.71 15 PBT7.156.37 12 24.2521.43 13 NP5.144.77 8 18.1616.14 13

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

