Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 7.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 18.45 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro rose 7.76% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.52% to Rs 18.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 63.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

18.4516.2463.0356.4335.4536.9535.0335.187.626.8426.1522.717.156.3724.2521.435.144.7718.1616.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News