Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 94.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.51% to Rs 28.14 croreNet profit of Sprayking rose 94.39% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.51% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.78% to Rs 5.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 127.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
