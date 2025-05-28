Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 94.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 94.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales rise 39.51% to Rs 28.14 crore

Net profit of Sprayking rose 94.39% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.51% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.78% to Rs 5.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 127.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales28.1420.17 40 127.77101.66 26 OPM %7.6415.91 -7.9415.11 - PBDT2.762.75 0 11.4414.37 -20 PBT2.402.03 18 9.6312.43 -23 NP2.081.07 94 5.255.40 -3

