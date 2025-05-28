Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 94.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.51% to Rs 28.14 crore

Net profit of Sprayking rose 94.39% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.51% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.78% to Rs 5.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 127.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

28.1420.17127.77101.667.6415.917.9415.112.762.7511.4414.372.402.039.6312.432.081.075.255.40

