Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit rises 48.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 68.37 croreNet profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing rose 48.07% to Rs 29.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 68.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.57% to Rs 83.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 242.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
