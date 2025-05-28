Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit rises 48.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit rises 48.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 68.37 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing rose 48.07% to Rs 29.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 68.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.57% to Rs 83.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 242.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales68.3762.35 10 242.93208.78 16 OPM %40.2542.17 -37.9037.93 - PBDT36.6326.38 39 112.4680.96 39 PBT32.6925.03 31 101.9076.50 33 NP29.2019.72 48 83.4658.13 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 7.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 94.39% in the March 2025 quarter

USG Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit declines 1.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Oriental Rail Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 3.29% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story