Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit rises 48.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 68.37 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing rose 48.07% to Rs 29.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 68.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.57% to Rs 83.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 242.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

68.3762.35242.93208.7840.2542.1737.9037.9336.6326.38112.4680.9632.6925.03101.9076.5029.2019.7283.4658.13

