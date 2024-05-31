Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net Loss of Pithampur Poly Products reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.340.28 21 0.640.73 -12 OPM %67.6514.29 -56.2543.84 - PBDT-0.23-0.23 0 0.110.05 120 PBT-0.25-0.26 4 -0.01-0.08 88 NP-1.84-0.21 -776 -1.66-0.03 -5433

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jindal Poly declines after weak Q3 performance

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

B&amp;B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 17.95% in the December 2023 quarter

B&amp;B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 32.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Yashraj Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sharanam Infraproject &amp; Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rishabh Special Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story