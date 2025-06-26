Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.56% to Rs 319.51 crore

Net profit of Oxyzo Financial Services rose 2.99% to Rs 78.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.56% to Rs 319.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 237.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.01% to Rs 328.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 285.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.35% to Rs 1129.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 853.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.