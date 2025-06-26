Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nestle India gains after board approves 1:1 bonus share issue

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Nestle India rose 1.45% to Rs 2439.3 after the company's board approved a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1.

This means shareholders will receive one bonus share for every share held, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for eligibility will be announced later.

NestlIndia is the Indian subsidiary of Nestlwhich is a Swiss multinational company. The company's products include food, beverages, chocolate, and confectioneries.

The companys standalone net profit declined 5.2% to Rs 885.41 crore on a 4.49% jump in net sales to Rs 5,503.9 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

