Benchmarks trade with decent gains; oil & gas shares gain

The key equity indices continued to trade with impressive gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,350 mark. Oil & gas shares gained for a second day.

At 10:29 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 406.99 points or 0.49% to 83,152.90. The Nifty 50 index added 122.40 points or 0.48% to 25,367.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.03%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,917 shares rose and 1,604 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index added 0.88% to 11,583.65. The index rallied 1.12% in the two trading sessions. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.69%), Castrol India (up 1.6%), Aegis Logistics (up 1.26%), Reliance Industries (up 1.17%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.96%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.77%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.48%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.47%), Petronet LNG (up 0.44%) and Adani Total Gas (up 0.28%) added. On the other hand, Mahanagar Gas (down 0.53%), Indraprastha Gas (down 0.43%) and Gujarat State Petronet (down 0.31%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Western Carriers (India) jumped 7% after the company announced that it has secured a work order valued at approximately Rs 558 crore from Jindal Stainless (JSL).