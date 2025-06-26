Benchmarks trade with decent gains; oil & gas shares gain

At 10:29 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 406.99 points or 0.49% to 83,152.90. The Nifty 50 index added 122.40 points or 0.48% to 25,367.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.03%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,917 shares rose and 1,604 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index added 0.88% to 11,583.65. The index rallied 1.12% in the two trading sessions.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.69%), Castrol India (up 1.6%), Aegis Logistics (up 1.26%), Reliance Industries (up 1.17%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.96%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.77%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.48%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.47%), Petronet LNG (up 0.44%) and Adani Total Gas (up 0.28%) added.
On the other hand, Mahanagar Gas (down 0.53%), Indraprastha Gas (down 0.43%) and Gujarat State Petronet (down 0.31%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Western Carriers (India) jumped 7% after the company announced that it has secured a work order valued at approximately Rs 558 crore from Jindal Stainless (JSL).
DCX Systems shed 0.26%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 4.36 crore from one of the leading multinational companies specialized in the areas of defence, aerospace, space, and security systems.
Lloyds Metals and Energy added 1.86% after the company said that it has received the environmental clearance (EC) to expand its iron ore mining capacity to 55 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
