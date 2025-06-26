Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit declines 42.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.94% to Rs 40.84 crore

Net profit of Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance declined 42.61% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 40.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.25% to Rs 7.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.05% to Rs 147.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.