Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 160.78% to Rs 19.95 crore

Net Loss of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 160.78% to Rs 19.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 134.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 442.03% to Rs 60.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.957.65 161 60.4911.16 442 OPM %-18.35-97.52 --2.88-811.65 - PBDT-0.93-6.58 86 17.56-88.54 LP PBT-2.02-7.67 74 13.22-92.88 LP NP-12.79-11.26 -14 2.45-134.47 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 81.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story