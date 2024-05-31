P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 160.78% to Rs 19.95 crore

Net Loss of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 160.78% to Rs 19.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 134.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 442.03% to Rs 60.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

19.957.6560.4911.16-18.35-97.52-2.88-811.65-0.93-6.5817.56-88.54-2.02-7.6713.22-92.88-12.79-11.262.45-134.47

