P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of P I Industries declined 16.47% to Rs 311.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 372.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.63% to Rs 1375.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1900.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1375.701900.8021.9726.94363.20579.80257.80480.70311.30372.70

