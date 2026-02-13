Associate Sponsors

P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 27.63% to Rs 1375.70 crore

Net profit of P I Industries declined 16.47% to Rs 311.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 372.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.63% to Rs 1375.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1900.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1375.701900.80 -28 OPM %21.9726.94 -PBDT363.20579.80 -37 PBT257.80480.70 -46 NP311.30372.70 -16

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

