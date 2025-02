P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 1900.80 crore

Net profit of P I Industries declined 16.92% to Rs 372.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 448.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 1900.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1897.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1900.801897.5026.9429.18579.80604.10480.70525.80372.70448.60

