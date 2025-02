JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 58.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.10% to Rs 1496.83 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 58.66% to Rs 59.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 143.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.10% to Rs 1496.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1702.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1496.831702.8413.3317.74163.20279.8087.01214.0959.40143.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News