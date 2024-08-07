Fusion Micro Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.62 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.61% to Rs 688.32 croreNet loss of Fusion Micro Finance reported to Rs 35.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 120.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 688.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 531.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales688.32531.07 30 OPM %22.7660.82 -PBDT-48.36161.22 PL PBT-50.72159.46 PL NP-35.62120.46 PL
