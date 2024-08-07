Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 26.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 894.04 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 26.49% to Rs 86.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 894.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 811.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.894.04811.7112.6911.40126.96102.36113.7691.5086.0468.02

