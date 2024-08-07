Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 26.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 894.04 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 26.49% to Rs 86.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 894.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 811.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales894.04811.71 10 OPM %12.6911.40 -PBDT126.96102.36 24 PBT113.7691.50 24 NP86.0468.02 26

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

