P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 1897.50 crore

Net profit of P I Industries rose 27.52% to Rs 448.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 351.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 1897.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1613.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1897.501613.2029.1825.73604.10456.90525.80400.20448.60351.80

