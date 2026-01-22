P N Gadgil Jewellers announces Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador

P N Gadgil Jewellers announced Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. With his effortless blend of heritage, credibility and contemporary appeal, Ranbir Kapoor marks an exciting new chapter in PNG Jewellers' journey as the brand strengthens its national presence.

This association will commence in January 2026, with Ranbir Kapoor joining PNG Jewellers as an ambassador alongside the existing brand face. His role will focus on strengthening the brand's visibility nationally, reinforcing trust, and amplifying PNG Jewellers' legacy through endorsements, advocacy and brand-led initiatives. While there is no specific collection launch tied to this collaboration, the partnership itself signals a significant milestone in the brand's long-term growth strategy in national retail expansion.