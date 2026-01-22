RailTel Corp rises on new order win

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.98% to Rs 334.40 after the company secured a major order from the Ministry of Defence.

RailTel said it has received a work order for providing services under an annual maintenance contract. The order is valued at Rs 140.71 crore and is scheduled to be executed by 30 January 2031.

The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network. As on December 2025, the Government of India held 72.84% stake in the company.