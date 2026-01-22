Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frontier Springs board approves cancellation of forfeited shares

Frontier Springs board approves cancellation of forfeited shares

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

At meeting held on 22 January 2026

The board of Frontier Springs at its meeting held on 22 January 2026 has approved the cancellation of 49,400 forfeited equity shares forming part of the Issued and Subscribed share capital of the Company and consequently to amend the Articles of Association of the Company by insertion of a new clause for Cancellation of forfeited shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 330 pts; FMCG shares advance

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 55.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 47.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Zee Entertainment gains as Q3 PAT skyrockets 103% QoQ to Rs 155 cr

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story