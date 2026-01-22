Frontier Springs board approves cancellation of forfeited shares

At meeting held on 22 January 2026

The board of Frontier Springs at its meeting held on 22 January 2026 has approved the cancellation of 49,400 forfeited equity shares forming part of the Issued and Subscribed share capital of the Company and consequently to amend the Articles of Association of the Company by insertion of a new clause for Cancellation of forfeited shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

