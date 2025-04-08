P N Gadgil Jewellers jumps as revenue rises 5% YoY in Q4 FY25

P N Gadgil Jewellers added 2.29% to Rs 520.70 after the company's consolidated revenue increased by 5.1% year on year in Q4 FY25.

The retail segment of the jeweller grew by 50% year-on-year, driven by strong consumer demand.

The e-commerce segment grew by 243.8% quarter-on-quarter and contributed 5.7% to total revenue, the company added.

Franchisee operations also posted growth of 37.2% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, driven by broader market penetration. This segment accounted for 11.7% of total revenue.

The companys festive season sales rose 40.4% year-on-year during the occasion of Gudi Padwa, amounting to Rs 123.5 crore. This was the highest-ever single-day festive sales.

The same-store sales growth was a strong 26.3%, continuing to drive sustained growth. This reflects consistent demand and robust operational performance of its existing stores.

The stud ratio improved to 7.4% in Q4 FY25, highlighting the growing popularity of stud-based jewelry and aligning with changing consumer preferences.

In Q4 FY25, the company launched five new storesfour COCO and one FOCO storebringing its total store count to 53.

Regarding its outlook, the firm stated that it anticipates a strong FY26, fueled by robust demand starting with Akshaya Tritiya and the continued strength of the wedding season. Both are expected to drive significant sales in Q1 FY26. Additionally, strong consumer demand, driven by increasing purchasing power and shifting consumer preferences, will continue to fuel growth.

The company aims to maintain this momentum by launching 20-25 new stores in FY26 while expanding its footprint in Uttar Pradesh and other regions. This strategic growth underscores its confidence in the market's potential and its commitment to strengthening its physical presence. With these new stores, the company aims to increase accessibility, deepen brand penetration, and continue delivering unparalleled value while sustaining its growth trajectory.

P N Gadgil is the second-largest jewellery player in Maharashtra in terms of the number of stores as of January 2024. A wide range of precious metal and jewelry products includes gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewelry across various price ranges and designs. The products are primarily sold under the flagship brand, PNG, as well as various sub-brands, through multiple channels, including retail stores, various online marketplaces, and their own website.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 49.36% to Rs 86.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 57.60 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 23.51% YoY to Rs 2,435.75 crore in Q3 FY25.

