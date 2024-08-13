Yatra Online consolidated net profit declines 32.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.50% to Rs 100.81 crore

Net profit of Yatra Online declined 32.55% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.50% to Rs 100.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 110.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.100.81110.184.5514.5010.4412.164.347.334.045.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp