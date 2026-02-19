Pace Digitek arm bags order worth $1.35 mln from overseas entity

Pace Digitek announced that its material subsidiary, Lineage Power has secured a purchase order worth $ 1.35 million from Yaqin Chem of Saudi Arabia, to supply mobile battery energy storage system (BESS).

The company will supply 2 mobile BESS on Gooseneck Trailer (200 KW1200 KWH Battery) and 2 mobile BESS on Gooseneck Trailer (200 KW2500 KWH Battery).

The said international order is valued at $ 1,346,210 and it will be delivered by April 2026.

Pace Digitek (PDL) is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider offering manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and operation & maintenance (O&M) services for telecom towers and optical fiber networks.

The company reported a rise in consolidated net profit of 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 75.84 crore on a 13.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 643.97 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.