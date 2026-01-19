Pace Digitek subsidiary receives order worth Rs 94 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

1. 25,000 quantities of Basic 100 AH/48V Li-ion Battery Modules with BMS, and associated accessories required for battery sets.
2. 2500 quantities of IP55 racks to house eight 48V/100AH modules with associated accessories required for battery sets.
3. 5-year AMC after warranty period of 5 years for 25000 Nos of 100AH/48V Li-ion Battery modules with BMS along with accessories.
