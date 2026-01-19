Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek subsidiary receives order worth Rs 94 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Pace Digitek subsidiary receives order worth Rs 94 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Image
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Pace Digitek announced that its material subsidiary, Lineage Power has received an advance purchase order worth Rs 94.35 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam for supply of the following items:

1. 25,000 quantities of Basic 100 AH/48V Li-ion Battery Modules with BMS, and associated accessories required for battery sets.

2. 2500 quantities of IP55 racks to house eight 48V/100AH modules with associated accessories required for battery sets.

3. 5-year AMC after warranty period of 5 years for 25000 Nos of 100AH/48V Li-ion Battery modules with BMS along with accessories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MOSCHIP delivers critical program validating its turnkey Netlist-to-Silicon capability

RBL Bank slips on higher provisions, credit cost in Q3

JB Chemicals rises after Q3 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 198 cr

Reliance Inds edges lower after Q3 earnings announcement

Coal India reduces its shareholding in Bharat Coking Coal

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story