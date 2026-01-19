Coal India reduces its shareholding in Bharat Coking Coal

Coal India announced that Bharat Coking Coal, pursuant to its IPO, has sold 465,700,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 23 per share which were offered for sale by the Company. Bharat Coking Coal has been listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India effective 19 January 2026.

As a result of the above, the Company's shareholding in Bharat Coking Coal stands reduced from 100% to 90% (i.e., from 4,657,000,000 equity shares to 4,191,300,000 equity shares) of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Bharat Coking Coal.

Consequent to the above, Bharat Coking Coal ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. However, it continues to remain a subsidiary of the Company.